Missouri nurse surprised by Michael Bublé

By KMBC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KMBC) - Being a healthcare worker can be an extremely difficult job right now amid the pandemic.

A Missouri nurse took pen to paper to write about the staff she works with and she won a national contest for her essay.

Monette Chiarolanza had no idea her words would attract international attention and an international celebrity.

“I used to compete in high school in speech,” Chiarolanza said.

Her passion has been her co-workers during the pandemic the last two years.

She recently wrote an essay on her job and the teamwork of the staff, and entered it into a national competition on a nursing app.

Her essay won.

“They contacted me and said, ‘We cried when we read your essay.’ They were like, ‘We were in tears.’”

“This is tough work,” University Health CEO Charlie Shields said. “When we go up on the floors and we talked to the nurses, and particularly the nurses in the ICU, dealing with some very challenging cases that frankly don’t always have good outcomes.”

It was an emotional essay about her job that got recognition in a Zoom meeting with internationally known singer Michael Bublé.

“I thank you on behalf of every human being you’ve rescued and helped and every person who is going through tough times and who is gonna go through tough times,” Bublé said. “Your selflessness has changed the world. It really does and you inspire us to be better people.”

“Surprised that he took the time to come to congratulate us,” Chiarolanza said. “It picks you up. It kind of lifts you at a time when they can be hard.”

Monette says she has not ever seen Bublé in concert, but said if he ever makes it back to Kansas City, she will be front and center at the show.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

