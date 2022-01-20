Illinoisans can submit state and federal tax returns starting January 24

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Businesses are sending 2021 tax forms to current and former employees gearing up for income tax return season in the state of Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) will accept 2021 state individual income tax returns starting Monday, January 24, 2022. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) starts accepting federal individual income tax returns the same day.

“We encourage taxpayers to file their taxes electronically and choose direct deposit, as early as possible in the tax season, to ensure the fastest processing and issuance of any refunds,” says IDOR Director David Harris. “Taxpayers may file their electronic returns for free with MyTax Illinois, our free online account management program. Electronic filing is also available through third party software or with most tax preparers.”

Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker recently announced, however, that victims of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes beginning December 10, 2021 have until May 16, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make income tax payments.

IDOR works to safeguard and protect taxpayers from identity theft and will continue to coordinate with the IRS and other states to strengthen protections. Taxpayers are encouraged to do their part by protecting their personal information and staying alert to phone scams or phishing emails.

“We remain highly committed to protecting taxpayers’ information and by verifying information on tax returns before issuing refunds, IDOR prevented over $56 million in fraudulent or erroneous refunds from being issued in the last year alone,” Harris said.

Form IL-1040 can be filed for free through MyTax Illinois, and check the status of income tax refunds using the Where’s My Refund? link. Taxpayers may also look up IL-PINs, amounts of any estimated tax payments made, and (when necessary) amounts reported on Form 1099-G with MyTax Illinois.

The 2022 tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18.

