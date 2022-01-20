Advertisement

Harlem’s Bailey signs to play basketball at DIII Aurora University

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - While it’s not always easy to find the right college that combines athletics and academics... There are a few occasions where the stars align. That just so happened to be the case for one local girls basketball player.

Harlem’s Keyara Bailey signed her letter of intent to play basketball at NCAA DIII Aurora University. The senior will play in the same conference as Rockford University. Bailey says she looked into going to RU, but ultimately decided to play for the Spartans. Bailey will major in athletic training, something she’s already familiar with at Harlem.

“I started the athletic training program here, I started in that in my sophomore year, and I just really clicked with it. I just really like it so it’s one of the things where I think I can do it for a long time.”

“Instead of getting my masters in six years, it’ll only take five. They have a really good environment there, and their training staff, it’s just a really good thing.”

One of the top shooters off the bench for the Huskies, Bailey hopes to contribute anyway she can.

“I’m hoping to continue shooting pretty consistently and with my defense, staying at my speed. And then also just getting to know the team. It was a really beautiful campus and then also, the coaches are really amazing. I met some of the team. They brought me in right away asking me questions about myself and it was just a really good community there.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
21-year-old Tyrese A. Wortham of Janesville, Wis. was arrested Sunday in Rockford.
21-year-old arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop
Thomas Donahue, 55, tried to run from police, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
55-year-old man caught breaking into business on 11th Street in Rockford
75-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in his own driveway
Anthony Taylor, 36, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for retail theft on Monday. He was...
Man charged with the murder of a 20-year-old found near condemned building in Rockford

Latest News

Boylan, Winnebago girls win key conference games
Boylan, Winnebago girls win key conference games
Winnebago defeated Byron in girls basketball to stay unbeaten in conference play.
Boylan, Winnebago girls pick up big conference wins
Boylan finished its Jefferson MLK Shootout playing against Chicago Bogan.
South Beloit wins MLK Tournament, Boylan falls to Bogan
The South Beloit boys defeated Stillman Valley to win its own MLK Day Tournament.
South Beloit boys win own MLK Tournament, Boylan falls to Bogan at Jefferson