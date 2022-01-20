Harlem’s Bailey signs to play basketball at DIII Aurora University

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - While it’s not always easy to find the right college that combines athletics and academics... There are a few occasions where the stars align. That just so happened to be the case for one local girls basketball player.

Harlem’s Keyara Bailey signed her letter of intent to play basketball at NCAA DIII Aurora University. The senior will play in the same conference as Rockford University. Bailey says she looked into going to RU, but ultimately decided to play for the Spartans. Bailey will major in athletic training, something she’s already familiar with at Harlem.

“I started the athletic training program here, I started in that in my sophomore year, and I just really clicked with it. I just really like it so it’s one of the things where I think I can do it for a long time.”

“Instead of getting my masters in six years, it’ll only take five. They have a really good environment there, and their training staff, it’s just a really good thing.”

One of the top shooters off the bench for the Huskies, Bailey hopes to contribute anyway she can.

“I’m hoping to continue shooting pretty consistently and with my defense, staying at my speed. And then also just getting to know the team. It was a really beautiful campus and then also, the coaches are really amazing. I met some of the team. They brought me in right away asking me questions about myself and it was just a really good community there.”

