FIRST ALERT: Wind Chill Advisory issued for parts of the Stateline as frigid air returns
Chills as low as -25° possible early Thursday, especially west of Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the wake of a brief, yet substantial thaw Tuesday, a major chill has descended upon the region Wednesday.
Though high temperatures will go down as having been above normal, thanks to the fact they occurred around or shortly after midnight, temperatures have been crashing all afternoon, and continue to do so into the evening. As of the writing of this article early Wednesday evening, temperatures had already fallen into the single digits in some locales, with wind chills falling to as low as -17°!
The combination of gusty winds and those frigid temperatures has forced the issuance of a Wind Chill Advisory for our westernmost counties through midday Thursday. At their coldest, wind chills could go as low as -25°. Should proper precautions not be taken, it’s possible frostbite could occur in as few as 30 minutes.
Sunshine’s to dominate Thursday. However, northerly winds will continue blow, and with some gusto, meaning we’ll get little, if any help in the temperature department. Highs are to top out in the lower teens, levels between 15° and 20° below normal. What’s more, wind chills may not get above 0° at any point during the day. Should they head into positive territory, it would be only narrowly, and very briefly.
A wind shift to the southwest Friday should offer some modest relief, as temperatures reach the lower 20s.
The chill’s to ease in a more meaningful fashion Saturday, as winds continue to blow out of the southwest. It’s possible we could even approach normal, should everything play out just right.
Then, come late Saturday or Saturday night, the first of two weather systems takes aim on our area, perhaps bringing us a chance for snow. This first system appears to be rather weak, but could still potentially bring the area some modest, powdery accumulations.
A second, slightly more potent system is being watched in the Monday/Monday Night time period, perhaps carrying into Thursday. It’s early in the game, so there’s plenty still uncertain, but this system exhibits a slightly higher potential of bringing accumulating snow to the region, perhaps enough to shovel. With that said, it’s FAR from set in stone. Close observation will be needed with this system, and we’ll be doing just that in the days ahead.
Behind the second system, a reinforcing chunk of cold air is set to plunge back our way, setting the stage for at least two more days in the teens.
Any meaningful relief from the chill appears a ways off. The next day forecast to have above normal temperatures isn’t until next Friday.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.