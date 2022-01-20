FIRST ALERT: Wind Chill Advisory issued for parts of the Stateline as frigid air returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the wake of a brief, yet substantial thaw Tuesday, a major chill has descended upon the region Wednesday.

Though high temperatures will go down as having been above normal, thanks to the fact they occurred around or shortly after midnight, temperatures have been crashing all afternoon, and continue to do so into the evening. As of the writing of this article early Wednesday evening, temperatures had already fallen into the single digits in some locales, with wind chills falling to as low as -17°!

Temperatures and wind chills are already plummeting Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The combination of gusty winds and those frigid temperatures has forced the issuance of a Wind Chill Advisory for our westernmost counties through midday Thursday. At their coldest, wind chills could go as low as -25°. Should proper precautions not be taken, it’s possible frostbite could occur in as few as 30 minutes.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, and Green Counties. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to fall to near or slightly below 0° Thursday morning. Wind chills could be as low as -20°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s to dominate Thursday. However, northerly winds will continue blow, and with some gusto, meaning we’ll get little, if any help in the temperature department. Highs are to top out in the lower teens, levels between 15° and 20° below normal. What’s more, wind chills may not get above 0° at any point during the day. Should they head into positive territory, it would be only narrowly, and very briefly.

Sunshine will dominate Thursday, though northerly winds will severely restrict temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite full sunshine Thursday, temperatures are going to be in for a real struggle. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday's temperatures will be between 15° and 20° below normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A wind shift to the southwest Friday should offer some modest relief, as temperatures reach the lower 20s.

Sunshine and southerly winds will help temperatures recover just a bit more. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The chill’s to ease in a more meaningful fashion Saturday, as winds continue to blow out of the southwest. It’s possible we could even approach normal, should everything play out just right.

The chill may ease slightly by early this weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Then, come late Saturday or Saturday night, the first of two weather systems takes aim on our area, perhaps bringing us a chance for snow. This first system appears to be rather weak, but could still potentially bring the area some modest, powdery accumulations.

A clipper system may bring a brief shot of snow late Saturday or early Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A second, slightly more potent system is being watched in the Monday/Monday Night time period, perhaps carrying into Thursday. It’s early in the game, so there’s plenty still uncertain, but this system exhibits a slightly higher potential of bringing accumulating snow to the region, perhaps enough to shovel. With that said, it’s FAR from set in stone. Close observation will be needed with this system, and we’ll be doing just that in the days ahead.

A second system may give us a better chance for accumulating snow early next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Behind the second system, a reinforcing chunk of cold air is set to plunge back our way, setting the stage for at least two more days in the teens.

A reinforcing shot of cold air will come our way next Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any meaningful relief from the chill appears a ways off. The next day forecast to have above normal temperatures isn’t until next Friday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.