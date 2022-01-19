Winnebago County Court pushes virtual attendance for hearings in light of virus surge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) The 17th Judicial Circuit Court enacts public health precautions and urges all attorneys and court patrons to use virtual court hearing options if possible.

Chief Judge John Lowry reiterates the necessity of the Court’s virus mitigation efforts consistent with Administrative Order 2021-15, saying online service should be used as options for individual cases. Virtual attendance suits most court hearings unless a judge has specifically instructed an attorney or party to attend a proceeding in person.

“The Court is carefully monitoring its operations in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases caused by the omicron variant,” said Chief Judge Lowry. “We have invested in the necessary technology to offer virtual court options in all of our courtrooms, and as warranted, can easily transition to place greater reliance on virtual court hearings in response to this ongoing pandemic. I strongly urge attorneys and litigants to attend court hearings virtually whenever permissible and possible. This supports public health objectives by reducing the potential for Covid-19 case transmission in our community.”

The court recommends that litigants check with their attorney for direction on whether their presence is needed in person regarding their case. Both council and client are required to wear a mask or face covering within public areas of all court facilities. Masks need to fit well and be worn properly covering both the mouth and nose. If visiting any court facility, please remember to bring a mask or face covering with you.

Visit the Court’s website at http://tinyurl.com/virtualcourt17 for more information about participating in virtual court proceedings.

