Winnebago County Animal Services hosts ‘New Year, New Best Friend’ reduced-fee adoption event

1-year-old Samson is a Cane Corso.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) invites all interested adopters to kick-off their new year with a new friend!

On Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22 WCAS is offering reduced-fee adoptions for dogs who have been at their facility since before the new year. These select dogs will be available for adoption for just $22 during this event.

“We’ve experienced an increase in our dog population over the last few weeks,” says Adoption & Volunteer Program Coordinator, Amber Pinnon. “We have multiple dogs who have been looking for a family to call their own since last year and are hoping that this event allows these dogs the opportunity to find their forever home.”

Participants must have an approved adoption application by WCAS. Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved prior to the event. Applications can be submitted online by visiting www.WinnebagoAnimals.org or by visiting WCAS at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford.

All adoptions include a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations including a one year rabies shot, flea and tick preventative, and more. Winnebago County residents also receive a one year rabies registration tag.

Guidelines include:

  • Must be at least 18 years old or older
  • Show a state-issued photo ID
  • All animals in the household must be current with a rabies vaccination and county pet license
  • Little or no animal complaints on record

