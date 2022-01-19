Advertisement

William Brown building sold to First Midwest Group

The historic William Brown lofts building is located at 226 South Main Street in downtown...
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The historic William Brown lofts building located at 226 South Main Street in downtown Rockford has new owners.

First Midwest Group announced their full ownership of the property on Wednesday. The group now owns two of some of the most prominent residential and commercial buildings in downtown Rockford.

The William Brown building is significant to Rockford’s history as it formerly housed the City of Rockford offices as well as the Illinois National Bank headquarters.

To preserve this historical building’s design, First Midwest Group invested over $1.2 million into building repairs including restoring the north and south facade, installing a new passenger elevator, waterproofing the basement, reinforcing a portion of the drive-through lane and many more.

The building continues to house Minnihan’s Pub and BMO Harris Bank as well as 30 residential units. With this acquisition First Midwest Group’s rental subsidiary, First Midwest Rentals, intends to keep improving the units with renovations such as new carpets and painting the hallways.

This investment is the latest in First Midwest Group’s (formerly First Rockford Group) long history of redeveloping buildings and bringing businesses to the heart of downtown Rockford, dating back to the early 1990′s.

Sunil Puri, Founder and President of First Midwest Group, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who believes in investing locally to provide a better life for current and future residents of the Rockford region.

