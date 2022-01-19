Advertisement

Stadelman’s ‘Freedom to Subscribe Directly Act’ could cut out the middle man

(WRDW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Senator Steve Stadelman (D-34) along with other lawmakers and stakeholders, will announce a proposal during a virtual news conference at on Wendesday.

Senator Stadelman is co-sponsoring legislation that would allow consumers to buy directly from local companies avoiding a 30% fee app store companies currently collect. The move benefits Illinois companies including local newspapers that could directly enroll paid subscribers.

Senate Bill 3417 would establish the Freedom to Subscribe Directly Act to provide smartphone app companies with the legal right to do business directly with their customers. Current policies force customers to pay the smartphone company — Google or Apple — not the app company providing the service. Google and Apple charge as much as 30% of total revenues, extracting revenue from Illinois companies who utilize smartphone apps.

Stadelman has passed separate legislation to create a Local Journalism Task Force to study and recommend ways to revive the local journalism industry.

