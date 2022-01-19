Last day for Christmas tree collection is Jan. 20

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last chance for Rockford residents to put their Christmas trees and yard waste out for pick-up is this weekend.

From Monday, January 10, through Thursday, January 20, City of Rockford residents can put their trees out for recycling on their normally scheduled garbage pick-up day.

Rock River Disposal says that trees without a bag can be placed alongside resident’s regular garbage, and asks residents to make sure they are free of all ornaments, stands, lights, and other decorations. The company also says that trees more than 4 feet tall need to be cut in half to be picked up.

Remaining yard waste in 2-ply biodegradable paper bags or proper yard containers will also be accepted. Yard waste stored in garbage cans will not be accepted for this pick-up, as freezing-cold temperatures can prevent removal from the cans. Loose branches and limbs need to be bundled with string or twine, not wire and placed out for collection. Bundles cannot exceed 4 feet in length and 2 feet in diameter. The maximum weight for all bags, cans or bundles of yard waste is 50 pounds.

