Illinois parents are suing Amazon over tragic death

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The parents of one of the six workers killed by a tornado that struck an Amazon warehouse in Illinois are suing the company for wrongful death.

26 year old Austin McEwen died along with 5 others when an EF3 tornado struck the Edwardsville Amazon facility December 10th. In a legal action announced Monday, his parents allege that Amazon “failed to protect its workers.” They go on to express that the company was placing profits over safety during the holiday rush. A spokesperson for Amazon says the company will fight the lawsuit, as it continues to support employees and families of lost loved ones. OSHA also continues it’s investigation into the collapse of the facility, but it’s not expected to complete its investigation for months.

