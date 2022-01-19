Advertisement

Illinois parents are suing Amazon over tragic death

Parents file lawsuit in wake of the tornado Amazon tragedy
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The parents of one of the six workers killed by a tornado that struck an Amazon warehouse in Illinois are suing the company for wrongful death.

26 year old Austin McEwen died along with 5 others when an EF3 tornado struck the Edwardsville Amazon facility December 10th. In a legal action announced Monday, his parents allege that Amazon “failed to protect its workers.” They go on to express that the company was placing profits over safety during the holiday rush. A spokesperson for Amazon says the company will fight the lawsuit, as it continues to support employees and families of lost loved ones. OSHA also continues it’s investigation into the collapse of the facility, but it’s not expected to complete its investigation for months.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
21-year-old Tyrese A. Wortham of Janesville, Wis. was arrested Sunday in Rockford.
21-year-old arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop
Thomas Donahue, 55, tried to run from police, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
55-year-old man caught breaking into business on 11th Street in Rockford
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
75-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in his own driveway

Latest News

town of turtle
town of turtle
Much colder air is on the way soon.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 1/18/2022
Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Cincinnati Zoo names baby penguin ‘Rose’ after Betty White’s ‘Golden Girls’ character
House bill looks to register FOID, CCL applicants to vote