Hoo Haven plans new projects with charitable donations

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center near Durand, Ill. will has two special projects planned for early 2022. Both projects are possible because of generous local businesses.

Woodward Charitable Trust recently awarded the facility a $2,500 grant to re-construct an enclosure that is suitable for the rehabilitation of American Crows and the Ecolab Foundation awarded a $3,500 grant to help fund their “Positive Greenhouse Effect” project.

American crows are extremely social and highly intelligent birds. Their natural curiosity and ingenuity make their rehabilitation challenging. Illinois is home to a very large population of American crows and Hoo Haven often receives injured, ill and orphaned crows in need of care. The current American Crow enclosure is 30+ years old and will be upgraded.

The Positive Greenhouse Effect project will allow volunteers to build a new 12 x 12 greenhouse at the facility. Fresh fruits and vegetables will be planted for the wildlife patients along with fruit trees, nut trees and berry bushes to be transplanted on the 20-acre property as part of a reforestation project. Hoo Haven looks forward to having some saplings available for visitors to plant on their own private property as well.

This project will provide a great opportunity for the community to learn about native trees and plants and bring awareness to the importance of forest conservation.

Hoo Haven wishes to thank Woodward and Ecolab employees for their generous donation and continued support of the center’s important mission. Hoo Haven has served the area with licensed wildlife rehabilitation and impressive education programs for more than 35 years and cares for about 1000 widlife patients annually.

