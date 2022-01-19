Advertisement

Faith-Based communities look to upgrade their security

This comes after the hostage situation at congregational Beth Israel over the weekend
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The FBI warns of a growing risk of attacks at places of worship in the U.S. and urges those sites to step-up security. They report that in 2021 hate crimes reached their highest levels in over a decade, with places of worship seeing the most.

A hostage situation at Beth Israel Temple in Fort Worth Texas is the latest example of attacks on faith-based communities. Now local religious leaders must look to keep their constituents safe. Something Rabbi Binah Wing of Temple Beth-El already does.

“So we applied for a grant from DHS and have been in the process of upgrading our security since then so this is not new,” Wing said.

According to federal authorities, many attacks can be traced back to online forums that reference things like Jewish targets tied to COVID-19 conspiracy theories and the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. Mohamed Elghobashy of the Muslim Association of Greater Rockford, blames a lack of education for those theories.

“We try our best to be moderate, to be balanced, and to teach people how to accept others,” said Elghobashy.

Each church must make their own security plans. Pastor Steve Cassell of beloved church in Lena says it hosts self-defense classes.

Cassell says “We have lots of people in our congregation that have come through our congregation and also in the community that have taken either self-defense courses or concealed carry courses at the church.”

Another way of upgrading security is by hiring actual armed guards. The Muslim Association of Greater Rockford say they will be hiring outside security for their mass gatherings.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Tyrese A. Wortham of Janesville, Wis. was arrested Sunday in Rockford.
21-year-old arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Daniel L. Williams, 37, was evicted from his last reported address on December 27, 2021.
Registered sex offender arrested in Sterling
Thomas Donahue, 55, tried to run from police, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
55-year-old man caught breaking into business on 11th Street in Rockford
Half a billion free rapid COVID-19 tests available starting Jan. 19

Latest News

Much colder air is on the way soon.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 1/18/2022
Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Cincinnati Zoo names baby penguin ‘Rose’ after Betty White’s ‘Golden Girls’ character
House bill looks to register FOID, CCL applicants to vote
Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie talks Tuesday about a package of proposed...
Illinois Senate Republicans hope to pass ‘voter empowerment’ plans this spring