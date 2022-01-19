Faith-Based communities look to upgrade their security

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The FBI warns of a growing risk of attacks at places of worship in the U.S. and urges those sites to step-up security. They report that in 2021 hate crimes reached their highest levels in over a decade, with places of worship seeing the most.

A hostage situation at Beth Israel Temple in Fort Worth Texas is the latest example of attacks on faith-based communities. Now local religious leaders must look to keep their constituents safe. Something Rabbi Binah Wing of Temple Beth-El already does.

“So we applied for a grant from DHS and have been in the process of upgrading our security since then so this is not new,” Wing said.

According to federal authorities, many attacks can be traced back to online forums that reference things like Jewish targets tied to COVID-19 conspiracy theories and the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. Mohamed Elghobashy of the Muslim Association of Greater Rockford, blames a lack of education for those theories.

“We try our best to be moderate, to be balanced, and to teach people how to accept others,” said Elghobashy.

Each church must make their own security plans. Pastor Steve Cassell of beloved church in Lena says it hosts self-defense classes.

Cassell says “We have lots of people in our congregation that have come through our congregation and also in the community that have taken either self-defense courses or concealed carry courses at the church.”

Another way of upgrading security is by hiring actual armed guards. The Muslim Association of Greater Rockford say they will be hiring outside security for their mass gatherings.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.