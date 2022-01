ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds today with highs in the mid to low teens. Feel like numbers in the single digits. Down to 2 degrees tonight where wind chills could drop to -5 to -15. Cold for both Thursday and Friday. Plenty of sunshine is expected but highs will top out in the teens with chills below zero.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.