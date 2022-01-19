City of Beloit and Town of Turtle dispute over boundary agreement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Town of Turtle had a former boundary agreement, but it expired in December of 2020. Now both municipalities are tangled in a legal battle over the possibility of an extension.

“Everybody out here, likes the rural atmosphere and rural lifestyle,” said supervisor on the Town of Turtle board Tim Kopp. “When we did a survey years ago, nobody said, hey, we want the city to come and take over our town.”

Kopp said the Town of Turtle hopes to renew it’s 5 year extension, but the City of Beloit thinks that the extension should not be granted.

“We realize that it’s gonna come, and city needs land to develop...so we could provide that but we also need to be treated with some respect,” said Kopp.

Kopp said the former boundary agreement between Beloit and the Town of Turtle has worked well for over the past 20 years. He said he understands that the city wants to keep making improvements, but hopes the revenue will be dealt with equally.

The City of Beloit council gathered in a closed meeting tonight to speak about bringing a resolution to the pending civil suit, that will hopefully end the rift between the city and the Town of Turtle.

“We appreciate the mediated solution that has worked out for the benefit of both communities,” said President of the City of Beloit council Clinton Anderson.

Anderson said he knows the changes being made will be beneficiary and that bringing both sides to the table will be successful without a lengthy court battle.

“We as the city of Beloit, want to be a good neighbor, and we know that the state line is going to be stronger once we work together,” said Anderson “We are excited to come together and work with the town.”

These boundary agreements set the guidelines for smooth development in the boundary territory. Issues like zoning and sewer service are part of the boundary agreement.

The city and the town met several times in 2021 for a potential settlement agreement, but court records show that the lawsuit is still scheduled for trial in March.

