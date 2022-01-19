Advertisement

Up to $3,500 from CFNIL for youth-led projects

In Youth We Trust is a youth philanthropy program of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.(CFNIL)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community efforts to empower youth into action are strong in the Stateline, and The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois is always eager to support any youth-led service projects that foster leadership and team work.

Applications for the latest CFNIL opportunity are now being accepted. The In Youth We Trust (IYWT) youth grant program applications can be submitted by youth-led groups or organizations serving youth in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, or Winnebago Counties, using the forms found at https://cfnil.org/grants/youth.

The deadline for this opportunity is 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Up to $3,500 can be requested per application.

Applications will be reviewed by the In Youth We Trust Council, a group of local high school students who meet monthly at the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois to learn about grantmaking, volunteerism, and community leadership.

Recent recipients of the IYWT grant include African-American Resource Center at Booker, Rockford Park District, Boys and Girls Club, Rochelle Interact Club, Youth Services Network, PFLAG-DiversCITY, and Harlem Veteran Project.

The IYWT Council looks for projects that:

  • Promote collaboration and teamwork
  • Provide creative solutions to community issues
  • Create community awareness and understanding of youth issues
  • Have a clear, practical plan for implementation
  • Have a realistic budget

Applicants must be part of a 501(c)3 nonprofit, public institution (like a school), and/or an organized group carrying out a charitable purpose for the public good. Additionally, youth should be involved in every aspect of the grant process, including project planning, grant writing, and project implementation.

For assistance with your application, you can contact Gabrielle Sims at 779-210-8209 or gsims@cfnil.org.

