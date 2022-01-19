After brief Tuesday thaw, temperature crash drawing near

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For one day and one day only, we were able to enjoy a nice January thaw, as temperatures reached into the upper 30s to lower 40s Tuesday.

Unfortunately for most, big changes are on the way and we mean BIG changes. A strong cold front is just hours away from passing through the area, and while it will do so without much fanfare in terms of precipitation, there will be major impacts felt.

A dramatic wind shift to the northwest is to take place by late Tuesday evening, sending temperatures crashing rapidly. Earlier Tuesday evening, temperatures across parts of Minnesota and the Dakotas were falling at a rate of 10° over a two hour span. Bismarck, North Dakota, which earlier Tuesday had readings in the middle and upper 30s, had seen temperatures plummet all the way down into the single digits by early Tuesday evening.

Temperatures to our northwest are cooling off rapidly. That's the air heading our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This gives us an idea of how much of a change is in store for us in the coming hours and days. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will generally in the middle teens across the region, but wind chills are likely to be right around 0°.

The middle and upper teens Wednesday morning may be as high as temperatures get all day long. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sadly, those might be the warmest temperatures and wind chills that we see at any point during the day Wednesday. Come midday, the expectation is that all of the Stateline will be experiencing sub-zero chills.

Wind chills are to drop below zero by late Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the daytime hours will feature a mix of sun and clouds, clearing is set to commence at a rather inopportune time late Wednesday and into Wednesday night, setting the stage for an even more rapid temperature decline overnight.

Wednesday's to feature a fairly even mix of sun and clouds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clearing overnight into early Thursday morning will allow temperatures to crash quickly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the time we get ready to head out the door on Thursday, temperatures could very well be near or even below zero. What’s more, wind chills could be as low as -20° in a spot or two, and it would not come as a major surprise to see a Wind Chill Advisory issued for parts of the area for that time.

Come Thursday morning, wind chills are forecast to be as low as -20°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If there’s a small silver lining to be found, Thursday’s at least to feature a good deal of sunshine. However, temperatures aren’t likely to get much above 10° and we are likely to head well below zero in both the temperature and wind chill department Thursday night.

If there's a small silver lining to be found, it's that sunshine is expected to be dominant from start to finish Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This chill’s got some staying power, there’s little doubt on that front. We’ve known this for some time. Signs still continue to point to a below normal temperature regime continuing through the end of the month of January, and quite possibly even into February’s opening few days. But, for snow enthusiasts, the frustration continues, as there appears to be no real hope for any sort of big snow at any point over the course of the next two weeks.

There's little reason to believe the chill will break before the end of the month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There aren't many signs of any appreciable snows showing up over the next two weeks either. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

