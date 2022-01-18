South Beloit boys win own MLK Tournament, Boylan falls to Bogan at Jefferson

(WIFR) - South Beloit continues to be one of the top small school programs in the Stateline. The Sobos won their own Martin Luther King Jr. Day Tournament, knocking off Stillman Valley 52-37.

It’s South Beloit’s third holiday tournament win of the season. The Sobos are now 17-2 and have won five straight.

At the Jefferson MLK Shootout, Boylan fell to Chicago Bogan 67-60. The Bengals closed out the win by knocking down their free throws. The Titans are now 13-6 and have lost five of their last eight.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.