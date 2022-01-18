Rockford Women’s March postponed due to COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The recent surge in COVID-19 and omicron cases forces organizers with the Rockford’s Women’s March to postpone their event until March. Women and allies rally every January across the country, advocating for women’s rights and social justice. Organizers now plan to feature a variety of events to celebrate women’s history month and international women’s day.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.