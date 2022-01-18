Advertisement

Rockford Women’s March postponed due to COVID-19 cases

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The recent surge in COVID-19 and omicron cases forces organizers with the Rockford’s Women’s March to postpone their event until March. Women and allies rally every January across the country, advocating for women’s rights and social justice. Organizers now plan to feature a variety of events to celebrate women’s history month and international women’s day.

