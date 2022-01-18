Advertisement

Lockdown lifted at East High School

Rockford police say ‘shots fired’ call is unfounded
Rockford Police
Rockford Police(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - RPS 205 sent a message notifying families and community members that the lockdown at East High School was lifted as of 2:52 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rockford police say the reports of shots fired are unfounded. The high school went into lockdown in response to police activity in the area.

A report of shots fired in the 1100 block of 28th Street came in on Tuesday.

Rockford Public Schools notified families and community members that East High School was taking lockdown precautions as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, saying students and staff were safe and a notification would be sent when the lockdown was lifted.

Reports of police activity started to come in just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident in the area of 28th and Charles Street said that multiple officers could be seen on 28th Street.

This story is developing and no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Tyrese A. Wortham of Janesville, Wis. was arrested Sunday in Rockford.
21-year-old arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Daniel L. Williams, 37, was evicted from his last reported address on December 27, 2021.
Registered sex offender arrested in Sterling
Thomas Donahue, 55, tried to run from police, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
55-year-old man caught breaking into business on 11th Street in Rockford
Half a billion free rapid COVID-19 tests available starting Jan. 19

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Tesla’s Autopilot system
Anthony Taylor, 36, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for retail theft on Monday. He was...
Man charged with the murder of a 20-year-old found near condemned building in Rockford
Thomas Donahue, 55, tried to run from police, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
55-year-old man caught breaking into business on 11th Street in Rockford
Former Cherry Valley Police Officer Otoniel Molina, 38, was found guilty of Child Pornography,...
Former Cherry Valley Police officer found guilty on grooming, images of child sex abuse charges