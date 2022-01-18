Lockdown lifted at East High School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - RPS 205 sent a message notifying families and community members that the lockdown at East High School was lifted as of 2:52 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rockford police say the reports of shots fired are unfounded. The high school went into lockdown in response to police activity in the area.

Rockford Police are in the 1100 block 28th Street regarding a report of shots fired but after a brief investigation, it is unfounded. However, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle leaving a residence but the offending vehicle fled. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 18, 2022

A report of shots fired in the 1100 block of 28th Street came in on Tuesday.

Rockford Public Schools notified families and community members that East High School was taking lockdown precautions as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, saying students and staff were safe and a notification would be sent when the lockdown was lifted.

Reports of police activity started to come in just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident in the area of 28th and Charles Street said that multiple officers could be seen on 28th Street.

This story is developing and no further information is available at this time.

