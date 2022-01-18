Reichel scores in Rockford return, IceHogs fall to Wolves 5-3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - IceHogs rookie Lukas Reichel scored his team-leading 12th goal and Dylan McLaughlin extended his personal point streak to five games, but Rockford couldn’t keep up with Chicago, losing 5-3 at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Monday.

Chicago jumped on the board less than five minutes into the contest thanks to a goal by Stefan Noesen, the first of two on the afternoon. The IceHogs would strike back midway through the period thanks to a great pass from Michal Teply to Ryan Stanton. The 12-year veteran was left alone between the circles and rifled home his first of the season. It was also his first with the organization since April 2013.

Rockford took that momentum into the second period. Just 25 seconds in, Andrei Altybarmakian held off his defender and passed it cross-ice to Lukas Reichel for the tap in goal. However, that would be the only lead for the IceHogs. The Wolves owned the rest of the period scoring four times.

“I think just getting away from the little things that we’ve had success with the last month or so coming off the COVID break there that we had and Christmas and everything else,” explained IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell. “So, it’s nothing that we can’t fix. It’s simplify the game and we’ll have some success.”

Sandwiched in between those four Chicago goals was McLaughlin’s sixth of the season. It was setup by a perfect outlet pass from Wyatt Kalynuk. That tied the game at three.

Rockford continues its homestand this weekend with a pair against the Texas Stars on Friday and Saturday.

