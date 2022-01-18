Motorists find rising gas prices in Rockford

AURORA, Ill. (WIFR) - The price of gasoline in Rockford has climbed over six cents since December, from $3.29 per gallon to $3.35 per gallon, according to The American Automobile Association weekly fuel gauge. The national average of $3.31 on Tuesday is a penny more than a month ago and 93 cents more than a year ago

AAA says the cost of crude oil has vaulted above $80 a barrel, primarily because of the perception that the COVID-19 omicron variant may ebb, allowing the world’s economic engines to kick into high gear. The potential increase in oil demand partnered with lagging crude production is expected to raise prices for patrons.

Typically, pump prices decline due to lower gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but the rise in the price of crude oil has helped increase prices for motorists. As oil prices continue to climb above $80 a barrel, pump prices may follow suit.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen the price for a barrel of oil slowly work its way from the mid-$60s to the low $80s,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for The Auto Club Group of AAA. “And the primary reason is global economic optimism, whether well-founded or not, that the worst of COVID may soon be behind us.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 7.9 million bbl to 240.7 million bbl last week. On the other hand, gasoline demand dropped from 8.17 million b/d to 7.91 million b/d. Winter weather and the COVID-19 omicron variant are the likely contributors to the recent demand dip.

