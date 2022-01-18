Man charged with the murder of a 20-year-old found near condemned building in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Detectives from the Rockford Police Department have a suspect in custody in connection with a death from April 2021.

Anthony Taylor, 36, was arrested on Monday, January 17, 2022 at a residence on Furman Street for an outstanding warrant for retail theft. Taylor was identified as a suspect in connection with another case and is now being charged with murder.

The charges come from an incident that took place on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Rockford Police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Arthur Avenue for reports of a possible deceased male outside a condemned residence. When officers arrived on scene, the found a male in his late 20′s laying in the yard next to the house. After investigation, the death was ruled a homicide.

Taylor is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

