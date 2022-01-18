Advertisement

House slides off foundation in Washington state

By KIRO staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wash. (KIRO) - A water main break appears to be what caused a house in Washington state to slide off its foundation and collapse.

Fire officials responded to a call for minor flooding around 4 a.m. Monday.

Once on the scene, crews saw water flowing from a house.

Shortly after investigating the surrounding area, they saw the structure start to move.

Two people inside the home were able to escape.

Dozens of other people in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate as authorities checked the area.

