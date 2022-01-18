Former Rockford Airport Executive Director Fred Ford passes away

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the first people to realize the potential of the Rockford Airport died in Florida last week. Former Executive Director of the airport, Fred Ford, passed away in Fort Myers, Florida at the age of 75. Officials at the airport released a statement saying Ford played a significant role in the airport’s growth when he was leading it’s development from 1988 to 1994. Ford is credited with luring UPS to Rockford and laying the groundwork for future cargo traffic. Ford additionally brought four different passenger airlines to Rockford.

