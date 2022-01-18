Former Cherry Valley Police officer found guilty on grooming, images of child sex abuse charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Cherry Valley Police officer was found guilty on multiple sex crime charges against a minor on Friday.

Otoniel Molina, 38, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25, 2022 for child pornography, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming after receiving a bench trial in Winnebago County Friday, January 14, 2022.

The charges stem from an arrest made in 2019 where Molina was accused of communicating with a female child who told Molina she was 19 years old. Loves Park Police were notified by the child’s parents that their daughter had been communicating with an adult male online. Investigators found that the child had sent nude photos of herself to Molina at his request.

The prosecutor said the photographs clearly showed a female child who was not 19 years old and that Molina continued to communicate with the child, sending photographs of himself to her while attempting to convince the child to participate in sexual acts with him.

Molina faces up to 30 years in prison for all three felony offenses.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.