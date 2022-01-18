Advertisement

Firefighter announces bid for Winnebago County Board District 15

Christopher Scrol is President of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 413 in Rockford(WIFR)
Christopher Scrol is President of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 413 in Rockford(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford firefighter Christopher Scrol announced his candidacy for Winnebago County Board District 15 on Tuesday.

Economic and workforce development are paramount to Scrol’s campaign, citing them his priorities if elected.

“I believe that we are at our greatest when we have a strong middle class with good jobs. We need to invest in our workforce,” says Scrol. “Once we have a skilled, vibrant, and dynamic workforce, businesses will naturally gravitate to our region, leading to greater economic development and more opportunity.”

Scrol, a Democrat, is looking forward to the campaign and is excited to bring his message to his neighbors and the surrounding community. He has proudly served his community as a firefighter and paramedic for the past 14 years. Prior to his service as a firefighter, Scrol worked for 15 years as a die maker in the region’s manufacturing community.

Scrol is President of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 413 here in Rockford. He has served on various state and national committees for both the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois and the International Association of Fire Fighters. He has also served several years on the Mayor McNamara’s Budget and Finance Advisory Committee.

Scrol is a third generation Rockfordian and has lived in the 15th District for almost 30 years, which includes most of Southeast Rockford. He and his wife, LaWanda, have been married for 25 years, raising two children who graduated from Rockford Public Schools District 205.

