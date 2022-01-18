Byron girls knock off Galena, wins own MLK Tournament

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Byron outscored Galena 14-7 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 44-35 victory, winning its own Martin Luther King Jr. Day Tournament Monday afternoon.

The Tigers snapped the Pirates 13-game winning streak, handing Galena just its third loss of the season. It was a close contest throughout. Byron jumped ahead early leading 6-2 thanks to a couple of fast break buckets by Ava Kultgen. However, the Pirates pushed back thanks in part to freshman Gracie Furlong. Galena took a 13-11 lead after one.

Byron’s defense was stout throughout and again tightened up in the second, holding the Pirates to just six points. The Tigers put the game away in the fourth to claim the tournament title.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.