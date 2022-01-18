Brief thaw ahead Tuesday ahead of strong, lengthy cold spell
Snow remains noticeably absent for the foreseeable future
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Coming off the heels of a rather chilly, but not frigid weekend, the Stateline saw temperatures warm ever so slightly Monday.
Thanks to the return of sunshine during the day’s afternoon hours, temperatures Monday topped out in the upper 20s to lower 30s, levels not considered warm by any stretch of the imagination, but closer to where we should be this time of year.
We’re to continue our warming trend in our temperatures at least for the next 24 hours, but much bigger changes are to follow beginning midweek, and lasting for quite some time thereafter.
Whatever clearing we did see late Monday is to be replaced by increasing cloudiness Monday night, and clouds are likely to dominate on Tuesday. But, the presence of a well-established southerly wind will still be more than enough to overcome the cloudiness, allowing our temperatures to reach the upper 30s to lower 40s
Unfortunately, that’s the one and only mild today expected this week. A cold front will pass through sometime Tuesday evening or overnight, bringing with it a very small possibility of a sprinkle or even a few snow flurries during its passage.
The bigger impact of the front’s passage will be the reestablishment of a gusty northwesterly wind, which will send our temperatures spiraling downward Wednesday and beyond.
The high temperature of 20° Wednesday may very well occur at or slightly after midnight. Temperatures are then to remain steady or gradually fall as the day progresses, this despite the fact that it’s expected more and more sunshine is to emerge as the day wears on.
A clear sky Wednesday night will almost certainly allow temperatures to drop below 0°. Moving forward, as a sprawling Canadian high pressure system sits directly overhead Thursday, temperatures may very well not get out of the single digits, despite the fact that there will be wall to wall sunshine. Even colder temperatures are likely Thursday night, and it’s not out of the question that may prove to be our coldest of the winter thus far.
This chill’s likely to have some staying power! We will likely remain in a regime where temperatures are well below normal not just through the end of the week, but we continue to have a good deal of confidence that most, if not all of next week will remain cold as well. Current projections suggest that below normal temperatures are likely to take us through the end of the month.
Does that offer any hope for snow enthusiasts who’ve been frustrated by the overall lack of snow? Unfortunately, computer models still aren’t latching on to any significant snow systems here at any point over the course of the next two weeks. That’s not to say there won’t be ANY snow. There likely will be SOME here or there. We just don’t see any sort of significant snow of any nature at this time.
While it’s been a frustrating season for snow lovers here, it’s been anything but in some rather unconventional locations, some not too far from here.
