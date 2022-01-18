BBB warns of car warranty fraud amidst vehicle shortages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With car manufacturers cutting back production and vehicle prices rising, people are having second thoughts about buying new cars. While legitimate car warranty companies provide valuable services in keeping maintenance costs manageable, these conditions have created a market for auto warranty scammers.

Motorists are receiving calls from scammers posing as representatives of a car dealer, manufacturer or insurer claiming that an auto warranty or insurance policy is about to expire. The calls include a recorded voice claiming to represent an automaker or dealer and warning that the coverage you got when you bought the vehicle is about to expire.

The call isn’t really from your vehicle’s manufacturer or the dealership where the vehicle was purchased, and the “extended warranty” being offered is really a service contract that could cost thousands of dollars and provides limited coverage. Horton says that restrictions are often buried in the fine print.

“Car warranty scammers try to take advantage of vehicle owners’ fears that, someday, they’ll have to pay a lot of money to replace a broken or worn-out part,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.

According to the call-blocking service RoboKiller at the end of 2021 crooks could have placed nearly 13 billion scam auto warranty calls, more than triple the 2020 total.

“Complaints filed with the BBB often allege vehicle repairs they believed would be covered under these warranties are sometimes later denied by policy administrators. As a result, consumers may spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on repair costs they thought were covered under their new warranty.”

Scam calls aren’t the only way con artists try to get vehicle owners to pay up or provide personal information. Some mail out fake warranty expiration notices, designed to look just like they were sent by manufacturers or state motor vehicle bureaus, with a toll-free number for auto owners to call.

Some things consumers can look for to avoid falling into these warranty traps are:

• A call or mailing says it’s urgent for you take immediate action to continue your car’s warranty coverage.

• An outside company offers to extend the factory warranty, something only the vehicle’s manufacturer can do.

The BBB encourages those looking to purchase an extended warranty for their vehicle to research a company first, or check BBB.org for complaints.

If the pesky calls persist, consider installing a call-blocking app on your smartphone or landline. Also, be mindful of anyone claiming to call from the dealership where you bought your vehicle, and let calls go to voicemail if you don’t recognize the number.

The BBB encourages consumers to be on guard if their caller ID shows the name of a vehicle’s manufacturer or “auto warranty department.” Scammers use spoofing tools to display whatever name or number they choose as the caller ID.

Most importantly keep personal information such as a credit card or driver’s license number to yourself unless the product being purchased is being sold by and verified and legitimate company.

BBB urges anyone encountering a scam, whether they lose money or not, to report it to the BBB Scamtracker. To find businesses you can trust, visit our free database of business ratings and reviews at BBB.ORG.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.