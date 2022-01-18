Advertisement

Abortion clinics challenging Texas law dealt new setback

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has...
Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday steered a decision about Texas’ strict abortion law to the state’s Republican-majority Supreme Court, dealing opponents another defeat and raising their concerns that the near-total ban on abortions will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

The Texas law that bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant — has been in effect since September. In December, the U.S. Supreme Court kept the law in place and allowed only a narrow challenge against the restrictions to proceed.

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days. Instead, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision routed the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by nine Republican justices.

There is no timetable for when the state supreme court might take up the case.

The U.S. Supreme Court signaled last month in a separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Tyrese A. Wortham of Janesville, Wis. was arrested Sunday in Rockford.
21-year-old arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop
Northern Illinois Toy Show
Northern Illinois Toy Show thrives at new venue
Johnson, 44, was arrested Thursday January 14 after an investigation of multiple alleged home...
Rockton man arrested, charged with home repair fraud
Former Beloit Fire Chief Bradley Liggett
Saying final goodbyes to Freeport Fire Chief Brad Liggett
28-year-old Haisler is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon and reckless discharge...
Rockford man charged after hours-long stand-off with Rockford police

Latest News

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
A few sprinkles or flurries may come with a cold front Tuesday night.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/17/2022
Richard Irvin and Rep. Avery Bourne announced their campaign on January 17, 2022.
Aurora mayor launches GOP campaign for governor
The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon...
Tornado victim’s family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse