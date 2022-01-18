75-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in his own driveway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford resident was robbed at gunpoint in his driveway late Monday night.

Rockford police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Cumberland Street for a report of a stolen car. The 75-year-old male victim said that as we was parking in his driveway, an unknown vehicle pulled up.

The victim said three black males jumped out of the vehicle, and one demanded the car keys and victim’s money while aiming a gun at him. The victim told Rockford Police officers that the hijackers left the residence with the vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.