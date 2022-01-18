Advertisement

55-year-old man caught breaking into business on 11th Street in Rockford

Thomas Donahue, 55, tried to run from police, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Department responded to alarms of a business being broken into early Saturday morning.

On January 15, 2022, just after 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business located at 2635 11th Street. When officers arrived on scene, they noticed that the front glass window was shattered and a person was inside the business.

Thomas Donahue, 55, was ordered to leave the business, then attempted to run from police officers. Donahue was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He has been charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and criminal damage to property.

