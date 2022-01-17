Advertisement

‘Wolf moon’ to light up sky Monday

The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old...
The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first full moon of the year, known as the “wolf moon,” will appear Monday night.

The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”

The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m. ET.

You’ll want to look towards the northeast, just above the horizon.

NASA says Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Illinois Toy Show
Northern Illinois Toy Show thrives at new venue
Johnson, 44, was arrested Thursday January 14 after an investigation of multiple alleged home...
Rockton man arrested, charged with home repair fraud
Former Beloit Fire Chief Bradley Liggett
Saying final goodbyes to Freeport Fire Chief Brad Liggett
Dawayne Clark, Jacquelyn Guppy and Keeley Vanhorn were arrested Thursday after Freeport police...
Three arrested in Freeport drug bust
28-year-old Haisler is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon and reckless discharge...
Rockford man charged after hours-long stand-off with Rockford police

Latest News

Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work
An employee of Sotheby's Dubai presents a 555.55 Carat Black Diamond "The Enigma" to be...
Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
A dangerous winter storm is whipping the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong...
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms