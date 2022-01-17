Advertisement

Warrant issued in Whiteside County for registered sex offender

Daniel L. Williams, 37, was evicted from his last reported address on December 27, 2021.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Sterling police are asking for help locating a registered sex offender.

Daniel L. Williams, 37, is out of compliance with his sex offender registration. Williams was evicted from his last reported address on December 27, 2021.

According to court records, Williams was arrested in 2016 and charged in 2017 with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Police have issued a warrant for William’s arrest.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

