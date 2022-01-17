Rockford University Fraternity awards $10,000 in scholarships through contest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of dollars were on the line at Rockford University as the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity awarded more than $10,000 in scholarships through the Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical contest this weekend.

The contest has a theme each year and minority high school seniors have the chance to compete through spoken word. This year’s theme was “How to lead like a king.” Competitors must have a 3.0 gpa or higher. Event organizers say they fundraise year round to be able to award the scholarships.

“These young men take the challenges of today’s society and how they relate history, what happened in civil rights in the 60′s to what’s happening right now in their personal high schools and how they relate movement for voter’s rights, for leadership skills.”

The top award went to Joshua Duncan of St. Charles North High School. He plans to attend West Point next fall.

