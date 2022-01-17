Rockford Region Restaurant Week brings local eats to light starting next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Restaurants throughout the Rockford region are now prepping for the second annual Rockford Region Restaurant Week that came to life last year. The idea came from Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara after he decided to create something to help local businesses that were struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s definitely important to all the bars and restaurants around. There’s a lot of good food in Rockford and a lot of good local businesses,” Shooters Bar and Grill Manager Jamey Funk says. He says the restaurant decided to get a bit more creative with the specials they are offering. This includes burgers topped with cheese curd-filled onion rings along with a very unique beer.

Funk says, “We’re doing the 815 autism beer ‘Different Not Broken’ and that was a collab with us and Church Street Brewing. All of the sales for that go to local autism programs here in Rockford.”

The Pomodoro in Loves Park is also planning on participating this year for the first time since it was remodeled. It plans to offer different varieties of flavorful Italian food and various specials. Owner Scott Frank says the restaurant week is a great way to bring the community out to see some hidden gems.

Frank says, “It’s more important now than ever to shop local and to dine locally. In addition, now it’s a great time to support these small businesses, great waiters, servers and everyone that’s busting their butt in the kitchen. "

Shooters Bar and Grill says he uses other local businesses to source the food they cook with because it offers a more fresh and closer-to-home flavor with a worthy cause. “Come out and buy local even if you don’t want to get something yourself. Get a gift card for somebody and let them come out and try it.”

The restaurant week also gives out rewards to businesses participating and allows the community to vote all week on their favorite tastes.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will announce all of the special restaurant deals to come this Friday. It will also offer tips on more ways for community members to support local.

