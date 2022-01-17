Advertisement

Raffle ticket scam uses Discovery Center name

Residents urged to watch out for door-to-door solicitation
(Discovery Center Museum)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new scam attempting to sell raffle tickets is using a local children’s museum to cheat residents out of money.

The Discovery Center Museum, located at 711 N. Main Street in Rockford, has been notified of a scam happening in the region that uses the museum’s name to support fraudulent activity. The hoax was reported on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Reports say a man accompanied by two children were seen going door to door in the Shaw Woods neighborhood of Rockford attempting to collect money. The man stated that Discovery Center needed funds to replace a boiler and he was selling $10 raffle tickets to raise the needed funds.

The Discovery Center has not authorized any raffle ticket sales or fundraisers in an attempt to raise money for the organization. According to the museum’s website, they are a 501(c)(3) organization which means contributors are able to write donations off on their income tax return. A red flag in this scam is that the man is not offering receipts for donation, something that often accompanies donations to 501(c)(3) organizations.

The museum recommends that anyone who comes into contact with a person or group saying they are raising funds for The Discovery Center Museum can contact the Rockford police non-emergency number at 815-966-2900 to file a report.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Illinois Toy Show
Northern Illinois Toy Show thrives at new venue
Johnson, 44, was arrested Thursday January 14 after an investigation of multiple alleged home...
Rockton man arrested, charged with home repair fraud
Former Beloit Fire Chief Bradley Liggett
Saying final goodbyes to Freeport Fire Chief Brad Liggett
28-year-old Haisler is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon and reckless discharge...
Rockford man charged after hours-long stand-off with Rockford police
Dawayne Clark, Jacquelyn Guppy and Keeley Vanhorn were arrested Thursday after Freeport police...
Three arrested in Freeport drug bust

Latest News

Rockford University Fraternity awards $10,000 in scholarships through contest
Rockford University Fraternity awards $10,000 in scholarships through contest
21-year-old Tyrese A. Wortham of Janesville, Wis. was arrested Sunday in Rockford.
21-year-old arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop
Turning much colder late week
Ethan's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Forecast -- 1/17/2022
Previewing Rockford Region Restaurant Week 2022
Previewing Rockford Region Restaurant Week 2022