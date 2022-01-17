Raffle ticket scam uses Discovery Center name

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new scam attempting to sell raffle tickets is using a local children’s museum to cheat residents out of money.

The Discovery Center Museum, located at 711 N. Main Street in Rockford, has been notified of a scam happening in the region that uses the museum’s name to support fraudulent activity. The hoax was reported on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Reports say a man accompanied by two children were seen going door to door in the Shaw Woods neighborhood of Rockford attempting to collect money. The man stated that Discovery Center needed funds to replace a boiler and he was selling $10 raffle tickets to raise the needed funds.

The Discovery Center has not authorized any raffle ticket sales or fundraisers in an attempt to raise money for the organization. According to the museum’s website, they are a 501(c)(3) organization which means contributors are able to write donations off on their income tax return. A red flag in this scam is that the man is not offering receipts for donation, something that often accompanies donations to 501(c)(3) organizations.

The museum recommends that anyone who comes into contact with a person or group saying they are raising funds for The Discovery Center Museum can contact the Rockford police non-emergency number at 815-966-2900 to file a report.

