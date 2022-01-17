Quiet weather to start the week before we turn sharply colder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no secret that overall, January 2022 has been a snowier and colder one especially when you compare it to December 2021. On many occasions, our temperatures have taken a roller coaster ride since the beginning of the month and they’ll do more of that throughout the week. We’ll have one day with highs approaching 40 degrees before subzero wind chills return to the Stateline.

Clouds are expected to prevail through at least midday on MLK Day before some peeks of sun may be seen. We’ll also remain dry with temperatures being just a smidge shy of normal for mid-January.

Milder air will move into the region on Tuesday where highs will approach the upper 30s with many locales likely hitting 40 degrees thanks to breezy southerly winds. Although it will be on the cloudier side, this will be short-lived as a strong cold front is set to sweep through late Tuesday night sending temperatures downward during the day Wednesday.

Wind chills look to drop below zero by midday Wednesday and continue all the way through Thursday. Wind chills may fall as low as 20 below zero Wednesday night and Thursday morning for several locales across the Stateline. Enjoy the seasonable and more mild temperatures while we have them because below normal temperatures are still very much favored through at least the end of January 2022 and into February.

