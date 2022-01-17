Local organizations honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sharing the message of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr, one local organization gathers people together in a push for peace.

The Young Eagles Success Club or YES club of Rockford, provides workshops to inspire and empower young people.

Club leaders shared the words of Dr. King at an assembly commemorating his legacy on Monday. The two-hour event was filled with speeches, songs and performances from different minority groups. The club’s goal is to convince young people that through arts and academics they can achieve success. One of today’s speakers, Dr. Eric Williams of the Smithsonian Museum of African American history says there is still a lot of work to do.

“And if we can come together and realize that we’ve got a challenge before us. Then I think we can begin to carve out a blueprint for hope, a blueprint for resurrection, for possibility,” said Williams.

One of the club’s main talking points is PEACE: Positive Energy and Character Excellence.

Co-founder Carl Cole says that acronym aligns with doctor kings message. That god’s children not be defined by the color of their skin, but rather by the content of their character.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.