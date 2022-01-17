Advertisement

Half a billion free rapid COVID-19 tests available starting Jan. 19

White House makes significant efforts to increase access to free testing
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UNITED STATES (WIFR) - The Biden Administration responds to long wait times in COVID-19 test lines and drug store purchase limits by increasing access to at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.

To help Americans have tests on hand, a half-billion tests will be available for order on January 19, 2022. The free tests are available for every household.

The program will allow four free tests to be distributed per residential address. Americans will be able to order their tests online at COVIDTests.gov. Tests will ship directly to American households within 7-12 days of submitting an order.

The Administration is focused on making sure this program reaches the hardest-hit and highest-risk communities in the nation. This includes prioritizing processing orders to households experiencing high social vulnerability and in communities that are experiencing extreme volumes of COVID-19 cases and deaths, especially during the Omicron surge.

Plans are in the works to launch a free call line so that Americans who do not have access to the internet or need additional support can phone-in orders for their tests.

The White House will continue working with national and local organizations with experience serving communities of color, people living with disabilities, and other high-risk communities to help navigate and raise awareness about the program.

