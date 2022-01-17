Betty White Challenge helps local animal shelters on White’s 100th birthday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - People all across the country remember the late Betty White on her 100th birthday by giving to animal shelters, which White advocated for her entire life.

“I love this day, Happy Birthday Betty White and you know as a rescue we are so grateful for everybody’s support,” said Care for Pets volunteer, Dena Gates.

The Betty White Challenge began circulating social media sites since the actress and comedienne’s death on New Years Eve. It’s a push to help animal shelters and organizations.

“Her goal was to you know bring kindness to every animal that she could and that is the goal of the rescue and a lot people what they find out is that I hear them giving back to the rescue because they didn’t save that animal, that animal saved them,” Gates said.

White celebrated nearly 100 trips around the sun and spent much of that time shining a light on all animals. The challenge also highlights the people who help rescue them.

“We’ve had a lot of incoming donations, we did our own post today in honor of Betty’s White’s 100th birthday and we’ve already had 12 hundred dollars worth of monetary donations come in just from that Facebook post,” said Faith Stephens, community and outreach coordinator for the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Braveheart’s Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center has also seen a flood of donations, a non-profit where White sponsored two horses, huff and baby.

“She learned about our organization just like you know any of the other ones and it was really near and dear to her heart with what we could do with our horses and the therapy,” said Melanie Deprest, volunteer with Braveheart’s.

No matter which organization we spoke with, they all sent a message to the golden girl, “Thank you for being a friend.”

“It’s never going to end, it’s always going to be a problem and here in our local city, we have plenty of Betty White love to share, with many animals and many people,” Gates said.

Donations of any kind are accepted at these shelters whether it be food, toys, money or just your volunteer time.

