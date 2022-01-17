Advertisement

Betty White Challenge helps local animal shelters on White’s 100th birthday

Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars...
Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars Club Roast in New York, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)(Charles Sykes | AP)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - People all across the country remember the late Betty White on her 100th birthday by giving to animal shelters, which White advocated for her entire life.

“I love this day, Happy Birthday Betty White and you know as a rescue we are so grateful for everybody’s support,” said Care for Pets volunteer, Dena Gates.

The Betty White Challenge began circulating social media sites since the actress and comedienne’s death on New Years Eve. It’s a push to help animal shelters and organizations.

“Her goal was to you know bring kindness to every animal that she could and that is the goal of the rescue and a lot people what they find out is that I hear them giving back to the rescue because they didn’t save that animal, that animal saved them,” Gates said.

White celebrated nearly 100 trips around the sun and spent much of that time shining a light on all animals. The challenge also highlights the people who help rescue them.

“We’ve had a lot of incoming donations, we did our own post today in honor of Betty’s White’s 100th birthday and we’ve already had 12 hundred dollars worth of monetary donations come in just from that Facebook post,” said Faith Stephens, community and outreach coordinator for the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Braveheart’s Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center has also seen a flood of donations, a non-profit where White sponsored two horses, huff and baby.

“She learned about our organization just like you know any of the other ones and it was really near and dear to her heart with what we could do with our horses and the therapy,” said Melanie Deprest, volunteer with Braveheart’s.

No matter which organization we spoke with, they all sent a message to the golden girl, “Thank you for being a friend.”

“It’s never going to end, it’s always going to be a problem and here in our local city, we have plenty of Betty White love to share, with many animals and many people,” Gates said.

Donations of any kind are accepted at these shelters whether it be food, toys, money or just your volunteer time.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Illinois Toy Show
Northern Illinois Toy Show thrives at new venue
21-year-old Tyrese A. Wortham of Janesville, Wis. was arrested Sunday in Rockford.
21-year-old arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop
Johnson, 44, was arrested Thursday January 14 after an investigation of multiple alleged home...
Rockton man arrested, charged with home repair fraud
Former Beloit Fire Chief Bradley Liggett
Saying final goodbyes to Freeport Fire Chief Brad Liggett
28-year-old Haisler is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon and reckless discharge...
Rockford man charged after hours-long stand-off with Rockford police

Latest News

Daniel L. Williams, 37, was evicted from his last reported address on December 27, 2021.
Warrant issued in Whiteside County for registered sex offender
Star Wars Day at Cataclysm Games in Machesney Park
The force is strong for Star Wars Day at Cataclysm Games
Half a billion free rapid COVID-19 tests available starting Jan. 19
Rockford University Fraternity awards $10,000 in scholarships through contest
Rockford University Fraternity awards $10,000 in scholarships through contest