21-year-old arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A motorist from Janesville, Wis. was arrested on multiple charges after being pulled over in Rockford on Sunday.

Tyrese A. Wortham, 21, of Janesville was stopped near the intersection of IL-251 and Prairie Hill Road just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 16. After Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies conducted an investigation, Wortham was found with a suspended driver’s license, open alcohol and a loaded .40 caliber handgun under the seat.

Wortham is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, failure to reduce speed, driving with a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond.

