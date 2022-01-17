Advertisement

21-year-old arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop

21-year-old Tyrese A. Wortham of Janesville, Wis. was arrested Sunday in Rockford.
21-year-old Tyrese A. Wortham of Janesville, Wis. was arrested Sunday in Rockford.(Winnebago County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A motorist from Janesville, Wis. was arrested on multiple charges after being pulled over in Rockford on Sunday.

Tyrese A. Wortham, 21, of Janesville was stopped near the intersection of IL-251 and Prairie Hill Road just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 16. After Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies conducted an investigation, Wortham was found with a suspended driver’s license, open alcohol and a loaded .40 caliber handgun under the seat.

Wortham is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, failure to reduce speed, driving with a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond.

