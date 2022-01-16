Very small snow chance Sunday, a brief warm-up and bitter cold both follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clearing skies and dropping temperatures Saturday brought our temperatures back to below normal after a snowy Friday night in the Stateline. We’ll close out the weekend with one more small snow chance before the beginning of the week calls for a nice warm-up!

Our high temperature of 25 degrees Saturday occurred this afternoon before temperatures in the teens return at night. We’ll have many locales Saturday night that have low temperatures in the single digits but with a calm wind. Sunday will start dry and will also come with increasing clouds ahead of our next cold front that will swing through here Sunday night.

That front will come with some small snow chances with it. Overall the chances for snowfall are low and should anything fall, it will not amount to much. The latest runs of our computer forecast models show maybe some scattered flurries are possible starting around dinner time and ending before midnight or so.

Clouds will be on the rise through the day Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll be all but dry outside a shot of snow showers Sunday night. Little to no accumulations are anticipated. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It’s still possible a few of these could turn into a slightly more robust snow shower but the confidence on that is low. SHOULD anything develop Sunday night, a dusting to very isolated amounts near an inch would be possible. But many locales may not see much of anything. The threat for snow will end around midnight or so before the cold front moves through and brings breezy northwesterly winds in here for overnight and Monday.

The week will start quiet with clearing skies on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday calls for another seasonable day with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. More clearing will take place Monday night and a more mild Tuesday will follow with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s looking extremely likely. It’s possible a spot or two could hit 40 degrees thanks to breezy southwesterly winds.

Mild temperatures will prevail before a cold front ushers in colder conditions midweek. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

January 2022 overall has been playing a very different game compared to how December 2021 was. That month was the fourth warmest December ever on record for Rockford that also came with only 2.6 inches of snow for the month. We’re already halfway through January 2022 and our snowfall so far is more than doubled for all of December 2021. Don’t be looking for any big snow chances though in the near future but the cold isn’t far behind.

December 2021 was warm and not snowy, January 2022 is the polar opposite. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then another wind shift will arrive Wednesday with northwest winds to gust to 30 to perhaps 35 miles per hour at times with colder air moving in. Temperatures will steadily fall in the afternoon following brief near-seasonable morning highs. Further plunging temperatures will continue at night with lows back in the single digits to near zero with wind chills below zero at night.

That cold air will remain in place for Thursday and Friday. Both days call for lots of sunshine but with temperatures in the teens and subzero wind chills at times. Expect the below normal temperatures to still be favored as we get towards the end of January.

Mild temperatures will prevail before a cold front ushers in colder conditions returning by late week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Below normal temperatures are still favored through the end of January. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

