South Beloit, Stillman Valley pickup wins in South Beloit MLK Tournament pool play
Saturday’s games will help shape 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7th place games on Monday
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - After some last-minute adjustments to the field of teams playing, South Beloit’s MLK Tournament is halfway done. Here are the scores from Saturday’s games.
-Harvest Christian 65, AFC 38
-Stillman Valley 54, North Boone 23
-Forreston 40, Harvard 28
-North Boone 72, AFC 40
-Stillman Valley 37, Harvest Christian 36
-South Beloit 54, Forreston 30
