South Beloit, Stillman Valley pickup wins in South Beloit MLK Tournament pool play

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - After some last-minute adjustments to the field of teams playing, South Beloit’s MLK Tournament is halfway done. Here are the scores from Saturday’s games.

-Harvest Christian 65, AFC 38

-Stillman Valley 54, North Boone 23

-Forreston 40, Harvard 28

-North Boone 72, AFC 40

-Stillman Valley 37, Harvest Christian 36

-South Beloit 54, Forreston 30

