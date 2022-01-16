Advertisement

South Beloit, Stillman Valley pickup wins in South Beloit MLK Tournament pool play

Saturday’s games will help shape 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7th place games on Monday
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - After some last-minute adjustments to the field of teams playing, South Beloit’s MLK Tournament is halfway done. Here are the scores from Saturday’s games.

-Harvest Christian 65, AFC 38

-Stillman Valley 54, North Boone 23

-Forreston 40, Harvard 28

-North Boone 72, AFC 40

-Stillman Valley 37, Harvest Christian 36

-South Beloit 54, Forreston 30

