Saying final goodbyes to Chief Brad Liggett

Unexpected death of Freeport fire chief
Former Beloit Fire Chief Bradley Liggett
Former Beloit Fire Chief Bradley Liggett(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Quini Amma
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport and Beloit residents say goodbye to a man who served both communities with honor. Freeport fire chief Brad Liggett died unexpectedly last Saturday. The 55-year old’s funeral in Beloit brought many from around the region some to say goodbye and others as a way to say thanks to a man who dedicated his life to keeping them safe. “he made a huge impact for the city of Beloit and I’m sure for Freeport,” said Daniel Pease, Beloit Fire Chief.

He spend the last 2 years as fire chief for the Freeport Fire Department. “He kind of left us a little breathless he’s an immense person he has a immense capacity to befriend people,” said Scott Stykel, interim chief City of Freeport Fire Department. Despite the pandemic, many people attended Liggett’s funeral, co-workers say he touched many lives. “Chief Liggett was involved with every organization that existed he really became the fabric of this community,” says Pease.

Others say he was truly the bridge that closed the 40-mile gap between Beloit and Freeport. “A week ago I was Brad’s deputy Chief Brad integrated himself with both of these communities and it is actually a shining example of what a fire chief can be,” says Stykel. Many tears were shed and kind words echoed during the services including those from his wife Mary Liggett, “there was a time at the end of a bad day he would lay his head on my lap and I would be like ok, what are you talking about, YOU are the best man!”

Jim Reeseberg a retired Beloit Fire Chief who spent 30 years with Liggett at the Beloit fire station said, “and in all those years that I was truly blessed to have a once in a lift time friend and it was Bradly Liggett”

