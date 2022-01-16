Peoria Notre Dame, lead by Head Coach and Winnebago alum Layne Langholf, hand ‘Bago GBB first loss of season

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - On Saturday one of 3A’s top teams, Peoria Notre Dame, handed 2A #1 Winnebago their first loss in girls basketball this season, 57 to 45. The loss comes at the hands of PND Head Coach Layne Langholf, who also graduated from Winnebago in 1992.

“It was nice to come back here and for the kids to see our community and see stuff that mattered to me when I was playing,” Langholf said, “They’re (Winnebago) going to be just fine, that first loss is never fun especially this deep in the season but they’re well-coached, solid kids, and they’ll be making a deep run in the postseason.”

