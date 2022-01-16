Hononegah faces top talent from Central Illinois, Chicagoland in MLK Tournament
Hononegah hosted Normal Community, Normal West, and Neuqua Valley Saturday
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) -On Saturday, Hononegah welcomed three teams to Rockton for a one-day MLK Tournament. Here are the scores from the four matchups at Hononegah High School.
-Normal West 65, Hononegah 55
-Normal Community 55, Neuqua Valley 49
-Neuqua Valley 75, Normal West 52
-Normal Community 70, Hononegah 32
