Hononegah faces top talent from Central Illinois, Chicagoland in MLK Tournament

Hononegah hosted Normal Community, Normal West, and Neuqua Valley Saturday
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) -On Saturday, Hononegah welcomed three teams to Rockton for a one-day MLK Tournament. Here are the scores from the four matchups at Hononegah High School.

-Normal West 65, Hononegah 55

-Normal Community 55, Neuqua Valley 49

-Neuqua Valley 75, Normal West 52

-Normal Community 70, Hononegah 32

