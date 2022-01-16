Advertisement

Harlem clinches Boylan Regional in Boys Bowling, Harlem’s Jermarrion Simmons also wins individual title

Hononegah, Belvidere North, and Belvidere also advance to Sectionals as teams
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - On Saturday Boys Bowling got their playoffs rolling with Regionals. Harlem came away not only with the team title at the Boylan Regional but also the individual title, which was won by Jermarrion Simmons. You can find the full results here. Hononegah, Belvidere, and Belvidere North finished in second through fourth respectively and will advance as teams to the Hononegah Sectional next weekend.

Ten individuals from this weekend’s Regionals advance as well, with Auburn, Boylan, and Rockford Christian being the only schools to advance multiple bowlers.

“We knew coming in we had a good chance to make it out of this Regional but it’s nice to have some teams pushing us and some other local teams come together at the right time and giving us some push,” Harlem Head Coach Nick Whitmire said.

