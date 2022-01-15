Stateline Slam - January 14 Recap
Stateline Slam is back! We have all the highlights and scores from across the region
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Come and jam and welcome back to Stateline Slam! Here are the scores from around the area:
NIC-10 GIRLS:
Hononegah 65, Freeport 24
Guilford 49, Belvidere 20
Auburn 64, East 20
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS:
Stillman Valley 69, Genoa-Kingston 38
Winnebago 70, Oregon 22
North Boone VS. Dixon PPD
INTERSTATE 8 GIRLS:
Kaneland 41, Rochelle 28
NUIC BOYS:
Pecatonica 53, Lena-Winslow 43
Aquin 53, Durand 41
Fulton 59, Polo 22
NON-CONFERENCE BOYS:
Belvidere North 43, Geneva 40
Princeton 68, Newman 62
Richmond-Burton @ Byron, PPD
Mendota @ Rock Falls, PPD
