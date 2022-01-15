Advertisement

Stateline Slam - January 14 Recap

Stateline Slam is back! We have all the highlights and scores from across the region
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Come and jam and welcome back to Stateline Slam! Here are the scores from around the area:

NIC-10 GIRLS:

Hononegah 65, Freeport 24

Guilford 49, Belvidere 20

Auburn 64, East 20

BIG NORTHERN GIRLS:

Stillman Valley 69, Genoa-Kingston 38

Winnebago 70, Oregon 22

North Boone VS. Dixon PPD

INTERSTATE 8 GIRLS:

Kaneland 41, Rochelle 28

NUIC BOYS:

Pecatonica 53, Lena-Winslow 43

Aquin 53, Durand 41

Fulton 59, Polo 22

NON-CONFERENCE BOYS:

Belvidere North 43, Geneva 40

Princeton 68, Newman 62

Richmond-Burton @ Byron, PPD

Mendota @ Rock Falls, PPD

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Carla Redd released the details of a police standoff that took place late evening on...
Rockford man charged after hours-long stand-off with Rockford police
20-year-old Quavion Taylor of Rockford was arrested just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 13,...
20-year-old arrested on multiple charges in Rockford
Adrian D. Camacho, 25, of Rockford was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child over the...
25-year-old Rockford man arrested for grooming
Nicor customers see monthly bill nearly double as demand for natural gas rises
Nicor customers see monthly bill nearly double as demand for natural gas rises
Brandon J. Herold, 36, of Freeport, Ill., was arrested Wednesday, December 22, 2021 on multiple...
Freeport man arrested for sexual assault of a child under 13

Latest News

Harlem girls bowling defeated Hononegah in a battle of unbeatens at Viking Lanes.
Hononegah, Harlem square off in girls bowling heavyweight clash
The Harlem dance team won its second straight NIC-10 championship on Thursday. It's the sixth...
Harlem captures NIC-10 title at competitive dance meet
Harlem's dance team captured its second straight NIC-10 championship on its home floor.
NIC-10 conference dance meet
Harlem girls bowling continues to be the top dog in the NIC-10, beating Hononegah in a clash of...
Harlem vs. Hononegah - Girls Bowling