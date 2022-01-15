Stateline Slam - January 14 Recap

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Come and jam and welcome back to Stateline Slam! Here are the scores from around the area:

NIC-10 GIRLS:

Hononegah 65, Freeport 24

Guilford 49, Belvidere 20

Auburn 64, East 20

BIG NORTHERN GIRLS:

Stillman Valley 69, Genoa-Kingston 38

Winnebago 70, Oregon 22

North Boone VS. Dixon PPD

INTERSTATE 8 GIRLS:

Kaneland 41, Rochelle 28

NUIC BOYS:

Pecatonica 53, Lena-Winslow 43

Aquin 53, Durand 41

Fulton 59, Polo 22

NON-CONFERENCE BOYS:

Belvidere North 43, Geneva 40

Princeton 68, Newman 62

Richmond-Burton @ Byron, PPD

Mendota @ Rock Falls, PPD

