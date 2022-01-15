State liner scammed from COVID-19 “pop-up” test site

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jillian Fuller visited what is known as a COVID-19 “pop-up” site after her son started to feel symptoms, and three weeks later has yet to receive results.

“They gave me two little baggies, and I brought it back to the car,” said Fuller. “I took a test and my son took a test, and they lost it.”

Fuller had never taken a COVID-19 test prior to this, and was recommended to visit one of these “pop-up” testing sites by her sons high school. Little did they know, she is one of the many people who visited these sites and never received results.

Fuller said her friend visited the same testing site and ran into the same issue. ““She’s like ‘oh, you’ll never get your test back’, and I was like what do you mean? They took it and gave me a QR code and everything...” said Fuller. “She’s like... ‘yeah I went with my daughter and we didn’t get our test back either so we went to the CVS’, low and behold she was right.”

After waiting for several days, Fuller decided to call the testing site to see when their results would come. After she waited on numerous phone calls with several different people, the site claimed they didn’t have any records of them getting tested.

“I don’t know it was just so shady, and it was my first time going, my first experience...I had no idea what I was doing,” said Fuller.

Illinois Law states people who are administering COVID-19 tests are not required to be licensed healthcare professionals, but leaders explain that the scams should not detour people from getting tested.

The state says that the best way to find a reliable test is by visiting their government website at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html, or reaching out to a primary health care provider, the nearest urgent care center, local pharmacy and your local health department.

If you are looking to file a complaint over concerns of a testing site, you can file it to the Attorney General’s Website here https://ccformsubmission.ilag.gov/, or the Better Business Bureau website at www.bbb.org/file-a-complaint.

